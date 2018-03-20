Girl, 11, badly hurt in NSW outback crash

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a truck and car in outback NSW.

Police are trying to piece together how the truck and a Mazda 3 hatchback came to collide on Monday morning in Walgett, badly injuring the young girl who was a passenger in the car.

The girl was airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition, while the driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to Walgett Hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver - a 49-year-old man - escaped injury but was also taken to Walgett Hospital for mandatory testing.