News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Girl, 11, badly hurt in NSW outback crash

AAP /

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a truck and car in outback NSW.

Police are trying to piece together how the truck and a Mazda 3 hatchback came to collide on Monday morning in Walgett, badly injuring the young girl who was a passenger in the car.

The girl was airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition, while the driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to Walgett Hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver - a 49-year-old man - escaped injury but was also taken to Walgett Hospital for mandatory testing.

Back To Top