Rush defamation case returns to NSW court

A Federal Court judge is expected to rule on a preliminary application by actor Geoffrey Rush in his defamation case against the Daily Telegraph.

Geoffrey Rush's defamation lawsuit against the Daily Telegraph is back in the Federal Court.

The Oscar-winner is suing the Sydney tabloid and its journalist Jonathon Moran, following articles alleging he behaved inappropriately to a colleague during a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear in 2015.

A defence document alleges the 66-year-old touched co-star Eryn Jean Norvill in a way that made her feel uncomfortable on five separate occasions during the final week of the production.

Rush is also accused of following his co-star into the women's toilet and standing outside her cubicle until she told him to "f*** off", at a party to celebrate the end of the production.

The defence denies the Telegraph articles made Rush out to be a pervert and a sexual predator. It previously told the court they contained no allegations of a sexual nature.

The Telegraph will seek to prove it substantially true that Rush engaged in scandalously inappropriate behaviour but the actor's lawyers want all of the paper's truth defence and part of its qualified privilege defence struck out.

Justice Micheal Wigney is due to rule on Tuesday on the application by Rush's legal team and on a bid by the defence to subpoena the Sydney Theatre Company.