Why residents didn't receive bushfire warning text messages

Authorities have backed the manner in which emergency warnings were delivered to Tathra residents in the moments before their NSW south coast town was hit by a raging bushfire on the weekend.

"The first I heard of an emergency was when the cops drove past and yelled 'Evacuate!' out of a megaphone," Tathra resident Janet Lewis said on Monday. "Real old school."

It's not yet known how many residents didn't receive an SMS warning but as Ms Lewis was speaking in the Bega evacuation centre another resident chimed in stating: "No one in my family got a text either."

Ms Lewis, who recently moved to the area, says it's well known the beachside town has limited mobile reception.

She says a new tower should be installed in case of future emergencies.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists authorities did all they could to alert residents.

Messages were delivered via mobiles and also landline phone calls.

Emergency warnings were very targeted, with some people told to stay and others advised to evacuate, she said.

"Because of the location, mobile phone reception is not always possible and I understand very early on some of the phone towers were damaged themselves," Ms Berejiklian said in Bega.

"Communication was a challenge, but I'm absolutely confident we did everything we could as quickly as possible to get the message out."

Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says authorities "talked for 24 hours or more" about the extreme weather conditions before the fire hit Tathra.

There were total fire bans across two-thirds of the state and the RFS website was regularly updated, he told reporters.

"The teams have done a pretty extraordinary job given the circumstances that were confronting them.

"Our primary focus must always be the preservation of life and at this stage ... something worked to keep everybody alive."

Mark Crosweller, the director-general of Emergency Management Australia, will work with the RFS to make sure the right protocols were in place.

"My sense is the warnings came out in a timely way but it was a very, very confused operational environment," he said in Bega.

Bega deputy mayor Liz Seckold, who lives in Tathra, said flames were already visible by the time the emergency evacuation text message was sent on Sunday afternoon.

"Two mobile phone towers were out, we had no mobile phone coverage, and the electricity was out as well so we could not get any messages on our mobile phones," she told 2GB radio.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, when asked if there was a problem with the warning system, stated: "Everybody got out."