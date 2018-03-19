500 rescued at NSW beaches on hot weekend

Almost 500 people were rescued by lifesavers at beaches across NSW over the weekend as parts of the state sweltered through record autumn temperatures.

Surf Life Saving NSW says it was the busiest weekend of the season, with almost double the number of rescues than there was over the three-day New Year's long weekend.

More than 170 of the rescues were at Sydney's Bondi beaches alone, while another 67 beachgoers were pulled from the water at Bulli, near Wollongong.

Ten people were hospitalised for suspected spinal injuries, while a few others needed treatment for heat-related conditions, SLSNSW said on Monday.

New records were set in a number of places across Sydney and NSW on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Campbelltown posted its hottest March day on record (39.7C), while Badgery's Creek equalled its highest maximum temperature of 40C in the first month of autumn.

Moruya (38.9C), Ulladulla (38C), Bellambi (37.5C), Merimbula (38.1C) and Albion Park (39.5C) on the NSW south coast also set new maximum temperature records for March.

Lifesavers in the region had more than surf rescues to deal with on Sunday evening, after a firestorm tore through the town of Tathra, near Bega.

Bermagui surf club was turned into a makeshift evacuation centre for more than 300 people, while inflatable rescue boats and jetskis from Tathra and Pambula clubs were sent to Bega River in case people needed rescuing.

"We have heard reports that a number of our surf lifesavers have themselves lost or sustained damage to their homes," chief executive Steven Pearce said.

Other clubs in the region have offered to relieve patrolling members who have been affected by the Tathra fire this weekend.