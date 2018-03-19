Karlie Tyrrell a no-show at NSW court

The biological mother of missing NSW toddler William Tyrrell has failed to show up to a Sydney court to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

Karlie Tyrrell, 29, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and using offensive language at the Top Ryde mall on December 22 last year.

She was due to appear in Burwood Local Court on Monday to be sentenced but a legal aid lawyer told the court Tyrrell had not approached him or issued any instructions.

The matter was adjourned until April 3 in Tyrrell's absence.

She was also due to appear at the same court on Monday on a drug possession charge after she was allegedly caught with 6.2 grams of cannabis in Westmead on February 9.

In December security guards reported Tyrrell acting aggressively towards customers at the shopping centre and repeatedly swearing in front of children.

Police facts say the accused became very angry when an officer asked one child in her company about marks on his legs, saying "none of your f***ing business".

She then spat on a second female officer's right eyebrow and cheek after shouting "Ryde coppers lost my son you c****".

Tyrrell then spat on the officer a second time while being cautioned and restrained.

Court documents also reveal an extensive criminal history including assaulting officers and civilians, resisting arrest, damaging property, shoplifting, breaching bail and using offensive language.

In a handwritten note from Tyrrell tendered in January, she said her mental health problems were behind the assault.

"I recently found out I suffer from panic attacks which played a major part into my behaviour but I'm not making any excuses," she wrote.

Tyrrell's child, William, disappeared aged three while playing in his foster grandmother's yard, south of Port Macquarie, in September 2014.

The boy was removed from the care of his birth mother as a seven-month-old following domestic violence and drug use concerns.

Police spent days scouring bushland and neighbouring houses in Kendall after William vanished to no avail and an unprecedented $1 million reward for information leading to his return remains on offer.

William's carers remain hopeful of finding him alive.