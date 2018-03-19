Extended bushfire season 'the new normal'

Australia is experiencing "incredibly protracted fire seasons" as a consequence of climate change, experts say, and we're going to have to get used to the "new normal".

Homes have been lost in bushfires in Australia which is experiencing extended seasons, experts say.

At least 70 homes and other buildings were destroyed when a ferocious firestorm ripped through the picturesque seaside town of Tathra in NSW while in Victoria weekend fires claimed up to 18 homes and 42 sheds.

Dr David Bowman, a professor of environmental change biology, says analysis of recent events shows fire seasons are lengthening globally.

"Joining the dots, this is consistent with climate change," the University of Tasmania academic told AAP on Monday.

"This is the new normal now - we need to get our heads around this.

"This has some really significant implications for people living in flammable environments because it means you can't put your guard down.

"You can't think summer has ended and say, 'Phew we dodged a bullet'."

The classic example was the 2017 season in California where fires raged right through the (northern) autumn, Dr Bowman said.

High temperatures, dryness and incredible winds are combining to create "crazy fires" which burn uncontrolled through the night.

The biologist said increased fire activity had been predicted by climate scientists and, while political leaders had struggled to deal with an abstract threat, the danger was now very real.

"It's a fact," he said, adding debate now needed to focus on making communities safer.

People would still live in bushland areas but there would need to be "buffers" around settlements in the form of green firebreaks such as parklands, community gardens and golf courses.

"Having houses nestled in bushland ... those days are numbered," Dr Bowman concluded.

Australia Greens leader Richard Di Natale says the federal government has been slowing the country's transition to renewable energy "and Australians are bearing the brunt of their failure".

"We are seeing climate change in our everyday lives have an impact on the risk of bushfires to our communities," Senator Di Natale told parliament on Monday.

"We can't any longer be complacent about bushfires once the end of summer comes around."