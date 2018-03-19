NSW cop filmed colleague: court hears

A Sydney police officer secretly filmed a colleague while they were having sex and uploaded it to a social media platform, a court has been told.

The now-suspended senior constable, Timothy Michael Patterson, 28, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of filming the woman in a private act without her consent for the purposes of sexual gratification and of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

In opening the case in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, prosecutor Mardi Cartwright said the off-duty officers had consensual sex at a Sydney hotel in July 2017, but the woman did not consent to being filmed.