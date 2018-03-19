WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TATHRA FIRESTORM:
* 69 houses and 30 caravans or cabins destroyed; 39 houses damaged; 398 homes saved or not affected
* No schools in the area have been impacted
* A handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation and breathing problems; two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion; one woman was treated for minor burns
* No one missing at this stage
* Fire moved incredibly fast; began to consume homes within a couple of hours after breaking out after midday on Sunday
* RFS says the blaze was the result of a "perfect storm" - very hot conditions, strong winds, low humidity and extremely dry bush
* The fire has burned through more than 1000 hectares so far and is not yet under control
* Fire activity has increased around Kalaru, the southeastern corner of the blaze; crews are on site
* Flames still affecting one of the main routes into Tathra
* Cause not yet known but other fires in the same area were started by powerlines arcing in the wind
* It's not yet safe for residents to return home but authorities say that is a priority; concerns of asbestos "floating around"
* Hundreds of people are in an evacuation centre in nearby Bega
* Power has been restored to parts of Tathra but mobile phone coverage is poor due to phone towers being impacted
* Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited the area on Monday