Three mates save countless home as fires ravage NSW

What we know about the Tathra firestorm

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TATHRA FIRESTORM:

* 69 houses and 30 caravans or cabins destroyed; 39 houses damaged; 398 homes saved or not affected

* No schools in the area have been impacted

* A handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation and breathing problems; two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion; one woman was treated for minor burns

* No one missing at this stage

* Fire moved incredibly fast; began to consume homes within a couple of hours after breaking out after midday on Sunday

* RFS says the blaze was the result of a "perfect storm" - very hot conditions, strong winds, low humidity and extremely dry bush

* The fire has burned through more than 1000 hectares so far and is not yet under control

* Fire activity has increased around Kalaru, the southeastern corner of the blaze; crews are on site

* Flames still affecting one of the main routes into Tathra

* Cause not yet known but other fires in the same area were started by powerlines arcing in the wind

* It's not yet safe for residents to return home but authorities say that is a priority; concerns of asbestos "floating around"

* Hundreds of people are in an evacuation centre in nearby Bega

* Power has been restored to parts of Tathra but mobile phone coverage is poor due to phone towers being impacted

* Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited the area on Monday

