How the Tathra firestorm unfolded

A fast-moving bushfire fanned by hot, strong winds has ravaged the seaside town of Tathra, on the NSW far south coast. About 70 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

At least 70 homes have been destroyed or damaged by a bushfire in Tathra, near Bega, NSW.

HOW THE DISASTER UNFOLDED:

SATURDAY

- NSW residents warned of dangerous fire conditions for Sunday

SUNDAY

- Total fire bans enforced for more than half the state

- Five bushfires begin burning near Bega, 20km northwest of Tathra

- Fires spread quickly in extremely hot, windy conditions

- One fire begins at Tarraganda, east of Bega, about midday and is soon out of control

- Driven by 50 to 60km/h winds, gusting to 90km/h, it burns towards the coast

- Tracts of bushland are consumed and the fire front reaches the Bega River

- In 30 minutes it jumps the river in two places

- Tathra residents are warned it's too late to leave at 5pm as flames take hold on Tathra's northern outskirts

- Tathra was the "epicentre" of the fire, the Rural Fire Service said

- Flying embers set properties alight well ahead of the fire front

- Properties just metres from the shoreline are destroyed

- Spot blazes take hold in the sand dunes and fire ravages the Tathra headland

- A southerly change arrives in the evening and conditions ease

MONDAY

- Early assessment by the Rural Fire Services reveals up to 70 homes and other buildings have been destroyed

- That figure is expected to rise as assessment teams move in

- No-one has been reported missing so far

- Many residents at an evacuation centre at the Bega Showground, 16km inland, and Tathra schools are closed

- Fire crews are gaining ground in the fight to contain the fire

- 150 fire fighters battled the blaze overnight

- So far it has burnt more than 1000 hectares