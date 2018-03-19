Four pedestrians hit in Sydney peak hour

Two boys aged under 10 are among four pedestrians hit by vehicles in less than an hour during Sydney's morning peak hour, with NSW Ambulance cautioning motorists to take greater care.

A five-year-old boy suffered head and leg injuries a car struck him in Bankstown, in the city's southwest, at 8.15am on Monday.

His 30-year-old mother was also hit and was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition with abdominal injuries.

At 8.40am, a woman in her 50s was hit by a truck in the CBD and has been taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

Just after 9am, paramedics were called to Artarmon in the city's north to treat an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Broughton Road.

He sustained abrasions to his legs and was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.