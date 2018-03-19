Man dies after crash in NSW dust storm

A man has died after a six-vehicle smash, involving a bus and a semi-trailer, in the midst of a severe dust storm in the NSW Riverina.

The 60-year-old driver died after a bus rear-ended his car on the Newell Highway in Mirrool, south of West Wyalong on Sunday morning, police said.

The man's car was the fifth in a line of vehicles that crashed into each other, causing a domino effect among the three cars - one towing a caravan - a B-double, a ute, and a bus that shut down the highway for several hours.

The man was airlifted to Canberra Hospital where he later died.