'Sharky' was brutally murdered: NSW Police

The sister of a man who was murdered in his Sydney housing commission unit has appealed for the public's help to catch the killer.

Mark Allan Russell was found stabbed to death in his Surry Hills unit on Sunday, February 25.

The 53-year-old had only recently moved into the unit after spending almost two decades living rough on the city's streets.

Homicide squad commander Scott Cook says Mr Russell - a huge Cronulla Sharks fan who was often called "Sharky" - was a well-known member of the community.

Many people visited his unit on the Saturday before his body was found and there was an argument about 10pm that night during which male and female "raised voices" were heard.

"We know that Mr Russell was brutally murdered," Detective Superintendent Cook told reporters at NSW Police's executive offices in Sydney.

"I'd like to ask members of the community to come forward and provide information to us particularly if they were in the vicinity of Clisdell Street."

Investigators had spoken to some - but not all - of those who visited Mr Russell's unit on the day before his body as found.

Police haven't found the murder weapon yet.

"We don't have any particular suspect at the moment," Det Supt Cook said.

"Mr Russell was not engaged in any disputes as far as we can tell with anyone. He didn't owe anyone any money. For all intents and purposes, there's no real explanation about motive."

His sister, Julia Ann Stewart, farewelled her sibling at a memorial service in Woolloomooloo on Saturday alongside Mr Russell's children Shane and Abbey.

"This has been heart-breaking for our family and if anyone knows anything could you please contact the police," Ms Stewart said on Sunday, adding her bother was a "loving and fun person".

"We had the service yesterday and it was evident how many people like him. All the people that came ... it was amazing."

Police have some CCTV and other video evidence but need more from dash cams or mobile phones.