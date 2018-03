Two men have been stabbed and another is in custody following a brawl in Sydney's southwest.

Police found two men with stab wounds at Panania Railway Station at 11.30pm on Saturday after reports of a brawl. One man who was stabbed in the arm is in serious condition while another had lacerations to his hand.

A 21-year-old man was arrested by police a short distance away and is being questioned. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.