Man sedated after allegedly becoming violent with paramedics

Ed Sheeran fan told to buy concert ticket for 4-month-old breastfeeding son
Jamie McKinnell
AAP /

A NSW union is calling for extra paramedics and body-worn cameras after a man who crashed his car in Sydney's east allegedly became so violent he had to be sedated.

The 32-year-old was driving a silver Subaru in Randwick about 3.15am Saturday when he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit a pole.

Paramedics who responded helped him from his car, but when he became violent he was instead put in a caged police truck.

A man who crashed his car in Sydney's east allegedly became so violent he had to be sedated. Source: 7 News

"Ambulance paramedics sedated the man when he was removed from the caged truck, and he was conveyed to St Vincent's Hospital for observation and blood tests," NSW Police said in a statement.

The HSU NSW, which has long called for greater protection for paramedics, on Saturday said its members were sick of being treated like punching bags.

"This incident is further evidence of the urgent need for more paramedics," secretary Gerard Hayes said in a statement.

"Thankfully in this case there was safety in numbers, but all too often, paramedics have been isolated in dangerous situations."

A 32-year-old was driving in Randwick about 3.15am Saturday when it is believed he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit a pole. Source: 7 News

The HSU called on the NSW government to boost paramedic numbers in the lead-up to the state budget, saying at least another 1200 officers were needed.

Mr Hayes said the union was also willing to consider the introduction of paramedic-activated cameras, despite traditionally being ambivalent about the devices.

"Provided they are self activated and introduced alongside a serious boost to staff levels, we are prepared to support such an initiative," he said.

