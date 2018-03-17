Sydney's Rocks goes green for St Patrick's

With more than a 100 kegs of Guinness ready to pour, Australia's longest-running Irish Pub was "to be sure, to be sure" there'd be no shortage of the famous beer for St Patrick's day.

The doors of The Mercantile in Sydney's historic Rocks region swung open at 7am on Saturday for a day of shenanigans.

Green was the colour of choice for most patrons, with plenty of shamrock memorabilia on show.

"We had 400 people here for breakfast to kickstart the day," Mick Comerford, licensee of The Mercantile told AAP.

"A few breakfast goers had a couple of pints of Guinness but not too many, a few Irish coffees too," he said.

Irish dancers entertained the breakfast and lunch crowds, while Irish bands The Shindigs, and Shaylee Wilde & The Soniks are set to get folks singing and jigging well into the evening.

In his thick Irish accent, Mr Comerford said St Patrick's Day always brought out the Irish, including second and third generation.

"Everyone has a bit of Irish in them I think."

More than 2000 people had passed through the door by 4pm on Saturday, with the night set to swing along finely, with plenty of Irish stew on hand.

And with the Irish known to tell a good tale, the rumour swirling around the pub was that the Galway Girl singer himself, Ed Sheeran, may pop in for a refreshing ale after his Sydney concert on Saturday night.

But the tale could be due to the flowing Guinness.

The Mercantile, one of many pubs in the Rocks honouring the patron saint of Ireland, has had extra Guinness delivered, in addition to the 100 kegs already ready for the weekend.

"We don't want to run out, that's for sure," Mr Comerford said.

According to Professor Ronan McDonald, a professor of Irish studies at the University of NSW and now at the University of Melbourne, up to one third of Australians are of Irish heritage.