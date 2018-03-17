More than half of NSW in total fire ban

Total fire bans have been issued for more than half the state by the NSW Rural Fire Service, with hot and windy conditions set to create dangerous conditions.

Eleven regions out of 21 will have severe fire conditions on Sunday, RFS spokesman Greg Allan told AAP on Saturday.

"It's going to be very hot and windy," Mr Allan said.

"It's been so hot for so long that the recent rain hasn't really soaked the ground," he said.

The entire southeast corner of the state is in total fire ban, taking in the Greater Hunter down to the Far South Coast as far west as Lower Central West Plains and Eastern Riverina.

The North Western region that borders with Queensland has also been declared to be under a total fire ban.

Temperatures in the mid to high 30s combined with winds between 30-60km/h will keep emergency workers on standby.

"Also being a weekend means people may be out and about and need to remain alert to the dangers of bushfires," Mr Allan said.

He reminded NSW residents that the official bushfire danger period is not over yet.

While it may be autumn the bushfire season doesn't end until March 31.

"We need people to remain vigilant," he said.

"Call Triple-zero as soon as you see smoke."

A cool change is not expected until Sunday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.