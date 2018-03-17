'Blood on hands' during ASEAN, rally told

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is shaking blood-stained hands during the ASEAN summit in Sydney, protesters have been told.

The crowd, which included many expat Cambodians angry about the presence of the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen and its rapid slide into dictatorship, gathered at Town Hall on Saturday to demand he go home.

"We would very much like to remind the prime minister that many of the hands he's shaking yesterday, today and tomorrow are hands full of blood," Victorian Labor MP Hong Lim said.