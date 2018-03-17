Sydney bikie execution was caught on tape

The hunt for two gangland hit men is continuing as confronting footage, showing the daylight execution in Sydney of former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi, comes to light.

The video, captured on February 15, shows Hawi getting into his 4WD parked outside Fitness First in Rockdale, before a gunman, dressed in black, runs towards the driver's side of the car.

The gunman - an arm's length from the car - appears to fire multiple shots at Hawi sitting in the driver's seat.

The attacker then leans into the car and continues firing at the ex-leader of the Comancheros before running from the car park.

Hawi, 37, died a few hours later in St George Hospital.

Police said they were aware of the footage.

The strike force, set up to investigate the hit, is continuing to probe Hawi's extensive links with the criminal underworld in the search for his killers.