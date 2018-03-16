Ex-Home and Away actor jailed until 2020

A former Home and Away actor will spend at least two-and-a-half years behind bars for aggravated sexual assault.

Former TV actor Martin Lynes has been jailed for sexual assault (file)

Martin Peter Lynes, 50, was sentenced in Parramatta District Court on Friday to five years in jail with a non-parole period of two years and six months.

Lynes was charged in 2016 over a domestic dispute at a Bateau Bay property on the NSW Central Coast.

A disagreement broke out between Lynes and a woman who subsequently spent the night at Gosford Hospital after being sexually assaulted.

Lynes played the role of bad guy Adam Sharpe on Home and Away and has also appeared in Packed to the Rafters, McLeod's Daughters, All Saints and Sea Patrol.

His sentence has been backdated to August 2017 meaning he'll be eligible for parole in February 2020.