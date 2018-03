A disgraced former athletics coach who admitted sexually abusing NSW children decades ago will spend at least three years behind bars and could die in prison.

Ernest John Lee, 81, had pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges relating to four victims under the age of 16 dating back to the 1980s.

The seriously ill man, who isn't expected to live beyond a few years, was on Friday sentenced in the NSW District Court to a maximum seven-and-a-half years in jail with a non-parole period of three years.