Travel card implanter guilty of 'evasion'

A bodyhacking scientist who had a NSW travel card chip surgically implanted in his hand has pleaded guilty to fare evasion because he couldn't produce the Opal when confronted by a Sydney train inspector.

Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, 33, pleaded guilty in Newtown Local Court on Friday to attempting to travel without a ticket and not showing a ticket for inspection in August 2017, despite having tapped on using his implanted chip.

Mr Meow-Meow was fined $220 fine and ordered to pay costs of $1000, but no conviction was recorded by the court.