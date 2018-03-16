NSW man get 10 years for sex worker attack

A Sydney man has been sentenced to at least 10-and-a-half years behind bars for recruiting a teenager to set fire to a sex worker with whom he was infatuated.

The victim, a Korean English student, suffered burns to 45 per cent of her body in March 2012 after Mohammed Ali Fouani, now 46, pressured a 17-year-old boy into carrying out the attack by threatening to harm him and his family.

Fouani, who was found guilty in June of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and to recruiting a child to carry out a criminal act, on Friday was sentenced in the NSW District Court to 14 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 10 years and six months.