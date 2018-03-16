McLachlan accused of 'victim blaming'

Lawyers for actor Craig McLachlan are "victim blaming" his former co-star who has accused him of sexual harassment, a NSW court has heard.

The Gold Logie winner is suing Christie Whelan Browne, Fairfax Media and the ABC for defamation after they published her claims that he indecently assaulted and bullied a number of ex-colleagues.

McLachlan's statement of claim asserts his harm was aggravated by the "dishonesty" of Whelan Browne, who said she was offended by his alleged indecent assault despite her regularly posting lewd comments on social media.

But Whelan Browne's barrister said swearing and posting suggestive jokes on Instagram doesn't open her up to being sexually assaulted.

"It borders on victim blaming," Lyndelle Barnett told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Lucy McCallum questioned whether a woman could be labelled as dishonest for claiming to be offended by indecent assault just because she had "used the word c***".

In early January, the ABC and Fairfax reported several cast members of the 2014 run of The Rocky Horror Picture Show had accused McLachlan of intimidation, touching or exposing himself to them.

The 52-year-old's barrister said the media outlets published a catalogue of accusations and their defence team couldn't prove they all occurred.

"In one nutshell this man is written off in all respects as sexually offensive to all those he works with," Stuart Littlemore QC said.

Newspaper and television broadcasts aired allegations McLachlan had reached up an actress's skirt while she was on stage but he was out of sight, the court heard.

They also reported that when a woman told the multi-award winner not to force his tongue into her mouth during an intimate scene, he said "don't you dare talk to me like that. I will end you".

Mr Littlemore said the defence's pre-trial "flourishes" were designed to slow down the process and delay his client's chance for vindication.

Ms Barnett also said McLachlan's statement of claim was given to the Seven Network before the ABC and Fairfax so "the cameras could be there" rolling when it was served.