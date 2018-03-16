Man shot in leg in targeted Sydney attack

A man has been shot in the leg after an armed man entered a home in Sydney's southwest and fired several rounds following an argument.

The incident began about 11pm on Thursday at a property in Casula, in what police say was a targeted attack.

Police found the injured man, aged in his 20s, several hours later at a home at Ashcroft and he is in Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

A vehicle found at Heckenberg has been seized and will be forensically examined and police are urging witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers.