News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deaths as footbridge collapses at US uni (clone 39526103)
'Felt like an earthquake': Multiple deaths in horror footbridge collapse at university

Man shot in leg in targeted Sydney attack

AAP /

A man has been shot in the leg after an armed man entered a home in Sydney's southwest and fired several rounds following an argument.

The incident began about 11pm on Thursday at a property in Casula, in what police say was a targeted attack.

Police found the injured man, aged in his 20s, several hours later at a home at Ashcroft and he is in Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

A vehicle found at Heckenberg has been seized and will be forensically examined and police are urging witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers.

Back To Top
feedback