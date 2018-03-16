Committee to comb through NSW stadium docs

Mounting external and internal political pressure has pushed the NSW government to release the documents for their $2.7 billion stadium rebuilding policy.

The government "crossed the floor on itself" to support Labor's call to publish documents about the demolition, reconfiguration or rebuild of ANZ or Allianz stadiums, as well as any legal advice or correspondence with sporting codes within 21 days.

It came as the opposition announced it would not knock down and rebuild the venues if elected.

The government has increasingly come under fire for the plan from its political foes and internally, with Liberal MP Matthew Mason Cox reportedly planning to cross the floor to get the documents released.

The stadiums policy will also likely be combed through by a new capital works "super committee", established to investigate how the government is spending public money.