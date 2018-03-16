Whitlam dismissal letters to remain sealed

The secrets of Gough Whitlam's dismissal will remain under wraps after a historian was denied access to letters between the Queen and the governor-general, who played such a crucial role in the prime minister's 1975 demise.

Professor Jenny Hocking is seeking the release of the so-called "palace letters".

Jenny Hocking went to the Federal Court seeking to have the National Archives of Australia release the so-called "palace letters".

But the court on Friday ruled the letters were the personal property of then governer-general Sir John Kerr and not the property of the Commonwealth.