NSW agent unaware of criminal activity

A Sydney real estate agent claims to have unwittingly leased a property used for criminal activity after accepting fraudulent application documents, a NSW court has heard.

Chris Polley, 24, is accused of lying to police during two 2016 interviews about the Concord unit as detectives investigated the property.

The Ada Street address was raided in September that year, uncovering a stash of drugs, weapons and ammunition, the NSW District Court heard on Thursday.

On the opening day of Polley's trial, jurors heard the residential tenancy application and all supporting documents were under the name Grant Barnes.

The week after the raid, police visited Polley's office and were shown pay slips, a photocopy of a driver's licence and references from an employer and former landlord.

But prosecutor Catherine Gleeson told the court Polley had to retrieve these from his car and when he returned he asked his receptionist to witness signatures before they were handed to detectives.

The receptionist will testify that this was not usual practice and she was uncomfortable.

"She did it because it was in a rush," Ms Gleeson said.

Polley told police Barnes was the only person to show interest in the property and attend an open home in July 2016.

There, he claimed to have verified Barnes' licence and accepted a $2040 bond.

Ms Gleeson will present emails that show there was "considerable interest" in the unit and Polley was telling prospective tenants it was no longer available.

Polley was also captured on CCTV in July and August 2016 depositing cash for late rent in the office, which he claimed to have been given by Mr Barnes near Strathfield train station.

Ms Gleeson said the real Grant Barnes will testify he never applied for the unit and hasn't met Polley, while the authors of the reference letters also claim to have never heard of him.

Polley's lawyer, Bob Webb, told jurors there was no dispute that the application material was fraudulent, however there was a question of whether Polley was aware of this.

The trial, before Judge Paul Lakatos, continues on Friday.