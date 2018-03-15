Melon farm speaks out on listeria outbreak

The NSW farm linked to the fatal rockmelon listeria outbreak in Australia is working with authorities to identify, quarantine and remedy the exact source of the contamination.

Rombola Family Farms in Nericon near Griffith voluntary halted production of potentially contaminated melon types after becoming aware of the outbreak which has infected 17 elderly people across the country and killed two Victorians and two people from NSW.

The family-owned business has been working with the NSW Food Authority and with the entire supply chain to identify, quarantine and remedy the source of the listeria, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a family business we are all too aware of the impact the outbreak is having on fellow growers and the wider industry," the spokeswoman said.

"Safety and quality are at the centre of what we do - year on year we examine and improve our systems and technology and we believe we operate one of the most advanced grower and packer facilities in the industry."

As a result of the outbreak, the NSW Food Authority may apply additional regulatory actions or supervision to the rockmelon industry to ensure compliance and to see improved safety outcomes, the authority said in a statement.

The authority is confident all affected produce has been removed from the supply chain and the rockmelons currently for sale and export are not contaminated.