Singer pleads guilty to child sex charges

A Sydney opera singer has admitted sex offences related to an underage teenage girl in the 1990s.

In Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, David Edward Lewis pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault and two charges of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 14 and 16.

Lewis was committed for sentence in the District Court.

The 59-year-old was charged in July over the sex offences, which occurred between December 1993 and April 1995 in Sydney.

The tenor played the emperor in Opera Australia's 2016 Sydney Harbour production of Turandot and earlier this year performed as Pedro in Two Weddings, One Bride.

Lewis was stood down from Opera Australia after the company was made aware of the allegations.

The matter was adjourned to March 23.