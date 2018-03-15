Finks bikie in NSW court over drugs, guns

A high-ranking Finks bikie has been refused bail after police raids turned up nearly 90 kilograms of illegal drugs, cash, guns, bullets and encrypted mobile phones.

Martin Francis Klein, 35, was arrested while visiting a storage cage in a residential carpark in Sydney's northwest on Wednesday.

Police had a day earlier allegedly uncovered a stash of what's believed to be MDA pills and powder, cocaine, two firearms, a silencer and ammunition in the cage at Kellyville Ridge.

Police later also seized a revolver, encrypted phones, a hydrogen chloride gas cylinder and various documents during raids on a unit at the same complex and a home at Beaumont Hills.

Klein, a senior member of the Finks bikie gang, appeared in Blacktown Local Court on Thursday on charges of commercial drug supply and 15 firearms offences.

He was refused bail and the matter was adjourned to Parramatta Local Court on March 22, when Klein is expected to appear via audio visual link.