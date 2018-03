A former Sydney restaurateur has told a jury he did not set up his wife's murder, describing the suggestion as "disgusting".

Mark Caleo, 55, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting his wife's 1990 stabbing murder and his brother-in-law's 1989 shooting murder.

Under cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Caleo rejected a claim he had unlocked the sliding doors from her bedroom to a balcony to enable a person to get in there later that night.