Gun examined after NSW bikie execution

A gun allegedly found at the home of a man arrested while trying to board a flight the day after former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi was executed is not linked to the crime, police say.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Sydney International Airport on February 16 and taken into custody before being sent to hospital for assessment.

NSW Police on Thursday confirmed they searched a home in Hurstville, in Sydney's south, and found a loaded semi-automatic Desert Eagle pistol.

"The firearm has been examined by specialist ballistic officers and determined not to be the firearm used in the shooting," a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

The man is being held in hospital under mental health legislation.

A strike force set up to investigate Hawi's death is still hunting his killers.

The 37-year-old was gunned down outside Fitness First in Rockdale on February 15.

The former national president of the Comanchero motorcycle club was imprisoned over the 2009 bashing death of Hell's Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport.