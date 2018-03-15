Accused member of paedophile ring remains on bail

News

AAP /

The first alleged member of a paedophile ring accused of terrorising vulnerable children at a western Sydney school four decades ago will remain on bail after the DPP failed in its bid to put him behind bars.

Queensland man Brien Peckover, 67, who is facing 19 historical charges including indecent assault and buggery, had his bail continued at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a 67-year-old Jindalee man for molesting boys in western Sydney in the 1970s. Source: AAP

His bail conditions include not contacting any child under the age of 16 years, not attending any place where children frequent, and not going within 100 metres of any school or daycare centre.

Peckover allegedly molested two boys at the now-defunct government-run Daruk Training School in Berkshire Park in 1978, but AAP understands he was not a member of staff.

Peckover will reappear before Penrith Local Court on May 25.

