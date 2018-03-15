Pollies probe NSW govt's stadium plan

How the NSW government spends its money - particularly the controversial plan for Sydney's stadiums - could be on the hit list of an unlikely political alliance.

The two committees, made up of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party with support from Labor and the crossbench, will investigate capital works projects and the state's finances.

The government's polarising $2.7 billion stadiums policy will likely fall into the sights of the capital works committee, marking another hurdle for Premier Gladys Berejiklian's implementation of the project.

Meanwhile the second committee on public works has the scope to investigate the controversial WestConnex and light rail projects.

The premier brushed off concerns about the committee, saying the parliament already had the power to investigate such projects.