Cops baffled as riders stab unknown driver

A motorist has been stabbed after being approached by two motorcycle riders near Wollongong but the victim and attackers have disappeared after a police pursuit.

A witness watched the riders, who were stopped on the road next to a Ford Falcon sedan in Unanderra, and reported seeing one rider open the car door and stab the driver three times.

The car and both bikes then turned south onto the Princes Highway.

Police were called but no one had arrived at a hospital with stab wounds.

A short time later officers attempted to pull over two riders in Dapto and when they refused to stop a chase began through nearby Berkley but it was quickly called off.

The armed male is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a dark complexion, brown eyes, clean shaven, 175cm tall and with an average build, wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless hooded shirt.