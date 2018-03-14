Accused pedophile to remain on bail

The first alleged member of a pedophile ring accused of terrorising vulnerable children at a western Sydney school four decades ago will remain on bail after the DPP failed in its bid to put him behind bars.

Queensland man Brien Peckover, 67, who is facing 19 historical charges including indecent assault and buggery, had his bail continued at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

His bail conditions include not contacting any child under the age of 16 years, not attending any place where children frequent, and not going within 100 metres of any school or daycare centre.

Peckover allegedly molested two boys at the now-defunct government-run Daruk Training School in Berkshire Park in 1978, but AAP understands he was not a member of staff.

Police earlier this week said they are circling dozens of other offenders after victims came forward with harrowing tales of genital mutilation and sadistic punishments.

The school was given the care of young offenders and troubled teens but detectives found 80 of the boys - mostly aged 10 to 14 - endured "significant sexual abuse".

Victims from the school told media and the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse they were beaten, placed in isolation for days and routinely subjected to sexual abuse by Daruk staff.

One teenage boy was reportedly left permanently disfigured after a staff member sedated and attempted to circumcise him.

Peckover will reappear before Penrith Local Court on May 25.