NSW woman admits drunkenly assaulting cops

A Sydney woman charged with assaulting police during a brawl at Darling Harbour wharf has pleaded guilty and admitted she was "highly intoxicated" at the time.

Lia Fekitoa, 25, was one of six people arrested over the Saturday night fracas on February 24 and pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Downing Centre Local Court.

During the incident, Fekitoa grabbed a police radio and swung her arm at officers before being hit with capsicum spray.

Her friend Racheal Matycz, 25, stepped in and attempted to calm her down but in the process blocked police and was also arrested.

"I was highly intoxicated," Fekitoa told the court.

"It was out of my character to do something like that."

Magistrate Daniel Covington recorded a conviction and handed a Fekitoa a 12-month good behaviour bond.

"The police are entitled to do their jobs without being assaulted," Mr Covington said.

"There is no explanation before this court other than that you were upset and you were intoxicated. That does not excuse your behaviour."

Matycz said she was just trying to calm her friend down.

"I seen that she was getting upset," she said.

"I was just trying to be a good friend for her to prevent her from doing anything which may affect her in the future."

Matycz told the court she was a full-time carer for her autistic five-year-old son, who had required two open-heart surgeries for a defect.

She also has a three-year-old daughter and had to stop working to provide care but aspires to one day work in law.

Mr Covington considered Matycz's offence to be "very minor" and placed her on a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.

Teresa Sio, 23, pleaded not guilty to her role in the fight and will return to court on April 26.

John Naisali, 26, Agnes Tuivailala, 24, and Theresa Ahofono, 23, were also arrested.