NSW man denies hitman boast to second wife

A former Sydney restaurateur has denied boasting to his second wife in "almost a heroic fashion" that he paid a hitman to kill his brother-in-law, a NSW court has heard.

Mark Caleo, 55, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting the stabbing murder of his first wife in August 1990 and the shooting murder of her brother in October 1989.

Under cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Supreme Court on Wednesday, Caleo described as "total fiction" evidence given by his second wife about boasting of hiring the hitman for $50,000.