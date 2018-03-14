Teen charged over robbing elderly couple

A NSW teenager is accused of breaking into a Dubbo home in the middle of the night and threatening and a 90-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife with a knife.

Police said the knife-wielding boy threatened the elderly man in the couple's home at 1.30am on Tuesday before fleeing with their wallets and cash.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home around the corner from the crime scene on Tuesday afternoon.

He's been refused bail and will appear before a children's court on Wednesday charged with aggravated break and enter, and robbery whilst armed.