$30m of 'ice' seized at Sydney unit fire

A man who may have suffered facial burns is being sought following an explosion inside a suspected clandestine drug lab in a Sydney apartment, where more than $30 million of ice was seized.

Firefighters raced to a residential unit on Hazelwood Place at Epping around midday on Monday after a fire alarm was triggered and found the clandestine laboratory, police said.

Neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution.

Detectives seized more than 60kg of a crystalline substance, believed to be methylamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more $30 million.

A crime scene was established while Hazmat crews and the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit dismantled the lab.

Police are looking for a man with a solid build, aged between 20 and 30 with a tanned complexion, who is believed to have been near the unit just before emergency services arrived.

Police say he may have suffered facial burns.