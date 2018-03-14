Girl, 6, fighting for life after being hit by van

A six-year-old girl is fighting for life after being hit by a van in Sydney's southwest.

The girl was hit on Tuesday afternoon on The Horsley Drive at Smithfield and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with head injuries.

A helicopter had initially arrived to transport her to hospital but the decision was made to place her in an induced coma and driver her there by ambulance.

She remains in an induced coma in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 55-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Fairfield Hospital for mandatory testing and police have urged any witnesses to come forward.