Girl, 6, fighting for life after being hit by van

AAP /

A six-year-old girl is fighting for life after being hit by a van in Sydney's southwest.

The girl was hit on Tuesday afternoon on The Horsley Drive at Smithfield and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with head injuries.

A helicopter had initially arrived to transport her to hospital but the decision was made to place her in an induced coma and driver her there by ambulance.

The girl was placed in an induced coma before being driven to hospital by ambulance. Source: 7News

She remains in an induced coma in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 55-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Fairfield Hospital for mandatory testing and police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

The van struck the six-year-old girl on the Smithfield road. Source: 7News

Police are urging for any witness from the scene to come forward. Source: 7News

