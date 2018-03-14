Stadium spending scrutiny mooted: Shooters

The NSW government's multibillion dollar stadium spend, the controversial WestConnex and light rail projects could all come under scrutiny of a new public works "super-committee".

NSW Shooters Party MP Robert Brown says two new public works "super-committees" could be introduced.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party MP Robert Brown gave notice of two new committees in the NSW upper house on Tuesday evening.

The Public Works Committee, chaired by Mr Brown, and the Public Accountability Committee, chaired by Reverend Fred Nile, will be voted upon later this week.

The government's $2.7 billion stadiums policy is likely to fall into the sights of the proposed Public Works Committee.

"These things are projects worth billions of dollars that somehow don't seem to be attracting public support generally speaking, where there's a lack of public support its because of a lack of transparency,"Mr Brown told AAP.

"The list is pretty long, you've got projects which are either announced or in the wind where there appears to be no business case presented."

The committees will be made up of three government members, two crossbenchers and two opposition members.

"These two very, very powerful committees... should be able to shine some very bright spotlights on some of these issues that the government really hasn't been, shall I say open about," Mr Brown said.

"Here's an opportunity for an independent look at some of these things."