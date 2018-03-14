Teenagers charged after police chase

Four teenagers have been charged following a police car chase after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in the Lake Macquarie area.

The car, a Nissan Navara, was allegedly taken from a driveway at Myall Road, Cardiff, at around 5.20am on Tuesday before being involved in multiple accidents.

Police gave chase after spotting it on the Pacific Highway at Belmont.

The car eventually collided with another vehicle although no one was injured.

Following their arrests, an 18-year-old man has been charged with 10 offences and granted strict conditional bail. He is due to appear before Belmont Local Court on March 28.

A 17-year-old boy will appear before a children's court on March 26 while two girls, aged 16 and 14, will be dealt with under the Youth Offenders Act.