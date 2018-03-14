Jury out at Blood Brothers murder trial

A jury is due to continue its deliberations at the trial of four so-called Blood Brothers accused of murdering a fellow drug dealer whose body has never been found.

A Sydney jury is expected to consider its verdict over the murder of Brendan Vollmost (file).

Jamie Michael Tilley, 36, and Jack Davies, William Patrick Thomas and Mitchell James Bentley, all aged 27, have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Brendan Vollmost, 23, at South Windsor in March 2015.

The men, who belonged to a group called the Blood Brothers, also deny assaulting Mr Vollmost's friend, Ronald Byrnes, and a neighbour.

During the NSW Supreme Court trial, the jury was shown CCTV footage from outside Mr Vollmost's home showing him running through a gate towards a back shed, followed by four men, before his body is carried out by two men.

The Crown has alleged the men wanted to recover a drug debt and "obtain the gratification of demonstrating they were a group to be respected".

But the defence said the men had no intention of harming Mr Vollmost, but he pulled out a gun before he was struck in self-defence.

Davies told the jury the body was disposed of at a scrap metal yard.

The jury, which retired late on Tuesday, will continue its deliberations on Wednesday.