NSW man guilty of stabbing murder

A man has been found guilty of the stabbing murder of his pregnant partner, found with nearly 50 knife wounds at their Sydney home.

Joshua Homann accepted responsibility for Kirralee Paepaerei's death at their western Sydney townhouse in September 2015 but he denied murdering her.

The expectant mother died of multiple injuries, including nearly 50 stab wounds to her neck and chest.

A jury on Tuesday found Homann guilty in the NSW Supreme Court.

Defence barrister Peter Lange had stressed the case wasn't about his domestic violence or drug use but "the power of mental illness".

The crown case was that Homann, who had been a heavy ice user and had previously suffered hallucinations, concocted a false home intruder story to tell police.

A sentence hearing has been set down for May 4.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.