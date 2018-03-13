Girl critical after hit by car in Sydney

A girl has been critically injured after being hit by a car on a busy street in Sydney's west.

The girl suffered serious head injuries in the incident on Horsley Drive at Smithfield about 3.45pm on Tuesday, NSW Ambulance said.

She has remained unconscious since being struck by the vehicle, CareFlight said.

CareFlight's doctor and critical care paramedic placed the girl in an induced coma at the scene before she was transported by road to the Westmead Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car has been taken for mandatory testing, a police spokeswoman told AAP.