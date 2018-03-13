NSW cyclists to peddle helmet-free message

Cycling enthusiasts pushing for compulsory helmet rules to be relaxed will ride laps of Sydney's Centennial Park without the safety gear to peddle their cause.

Freestyle Cyclists will also hold supporting rides in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Wellington on Saturday, arguing the current rules are stopping the uptake of a healthier transport option.

NSW has the highest fines for those not wearing helmets with those caught slugged $330.

Freestyle Cyclists Sydney co-ordinator Rudy Botha says if the laws were relaxed cyclists could still choose to use helmets in high-risk situations such as mountain biking.

"It's about choice," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"The number one thing to remember is that we're not anti-helmet, we're anti-law. People often struggle to understand the difference."

Mr Botha says research suggests compulsory helmet laws are an impediment to more people taking up cycling.

However, one study does highlight the safety benefits.

A 2016 University of NSW report - which reviewed data from 43 international studies - found wearing a helmet reduced the risk of death in a crash by 65 per cent and reduced serious injuries by 69 per cent.

"We're not denying that it reduces the risk, but you have to look at the different types of riding," Mr Botha said.

"If it's in a high-risk environment it does make sense to wear a helmet and I think most people can work that out."

The group is expecting about 50 people to participate in Saturday's ride in Sydney.

Members notified NSW Police and have been warned permission can't be granted for a helmet-free cycle. Mr Botha worries they may be fined.

"It's a bit uncertain what will happen," he said on Tuesday.

"We're hopeful that they just let us be - we're not there to disrupt anyone."