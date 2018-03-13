NSW man guilty of killing pregnant partner

A NSW man has been found guilty of the stabbing murder of his pregnant partner, which led to the death of their unborn child.

While Joshua Homann accepted responsibility for Kirralee Paepaerei's death at their western Sydney townhouse in September 2015, he denied murdering her.

Defence barrister Peter Lange had stressed the case wasn't about his domestic violence or drug use but "the power of mental illness".

The expectant mother died of multiple injuries, including nearly 50 stab wounds to her neck and chest.

A jury on Tuesday found Homann guilty in the NSW Supreme Court.

The crown case was that Homann, who had been a heavy ice user and had previously suffered hallucinations, concocted a false home intruder story to tell police.

Prosecutor Sean Hughes in his opening address suggested Homann had driven to a nearby police station within minutes claiming he had been attacked.

"Someone broke into my house and tried to stab me," Homann said.

"My partner's at home. You need to make sure she's OK."

A young relative had previously told the court Ms Paepaerei and Homann were yelling when he left the house earlier in the evening.

After he returned about midnight, the relative, who can't be named for legal reasons, heard a big bang and smashing glass.

Homann's car alarm sounded and the relative went outside to see it take off down the street.

He said he went upstairs to tell Ms Paepaerei and Homann the car had been stolen but found her on the ground.

"I thought it was a joke at first ... I was just telling her to wake up," the relative told the court.

A sentence hearing has been set down for May 4.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.