'No defects' before fatal NSW plane crash

A crop duster pilot killed in central western NSW was involved in several unreported incidents in the lead up to the crash, Australia's aviation safety investigator has found.

Don Blanch, aged in his 50s, was spraying crops on a property about 30km west of Narromine on the morning of November 21, 2016.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau found he was appropriately qualified for the flight and held about 24,000 hours of flying experience - with most of that accumulated through agricultural activities.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft in a nosedive before it crashed into the ground, killing Mr Blanch and sparking an intense fuel-fed fire.

An ATSB report on the crash, released on Tuesday, wasn't able to determine why Mr Blanch lost control.

However, it revealed he was involved in a number of "potentially unsafe aircraft operations" in the week before the crash that weren't reported to management.

"This decreased the opportunity for the operator to identify and address risks that could affect the safety of operations," the report said.

The incidents included a runway excursion during landing that resulted in the aircraft being towed away from an edge drain and a "tight/aggressive 180-degree turn" that may have caused a stall, according to another pilot.

The aircraft also narrowly missed trees off a runway after a downwind take-off that was approaching maximum take-off weight and, during a separate incident, it came into contact with crops.

An examination of the wreck found the aircraft had no pre-crash defects but the ATSB said the possibility of an in-flight mechanical failure "could not be discounted due to the level of disruption and fire damage".

"These findings should not be read as apportioning blame or liability to any particular organisation or individual," the report said.

After the crash, Mr Blanch's daughter, Gabrielle, said she was comforted by the fact he "died doing what he loved".

"He was always the life of the party," she said in a Facebook post.