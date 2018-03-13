Allianz before ANZ 'a tragedy': business

It would a "tragedy" if the NSW government decides to redevelop Allianz Stadium in Sydney's east over ANZ Stadium at Olympic Park, a peak business group says.

Western Sydney director of the Sydney Business Chamber David Borger said Premier Gladys Berejiklian must stay committed to her billion dollar promise to rebuild ANZ Stadium.

Mr Borger said it would be a mistake for the premier to prioritise the rebuild of Allianz, as has been speculated, over the larger Homebush venue in the city's west.

"What would be terrible, what would be a tragedy would be to see the eastern suburbs stadium prioritised over the one in the middle of Sydney," Mr Borger told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue chairman Christopher Brown warned the NSW government it risked losing the NRL Grand Final to another state if ANZ Stadium was not developed.

"There is a contractual legal agreement between the NRL and the NSW government that if they were to rebuild ANZ the way they need to do it then Sydney will continue to host the Grand Final," Mr Brown said.

"Delay or dump the western Sydney stadium and Sydney will lose the NRL Grand Final, that's an easy choice for government we hope."